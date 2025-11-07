Heat’s Bam Adebayo Ruled Out Against Hornets With Toe Injury

Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo has been ruled out of Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets with a left big toe sprain. The Heat said an MRI revealed the injury Thursday, and Adebayo is listed as day-to-day.

Bam Adebayo Suffered Toe Injury Against Nuggets

Adebayo, 28, checked himself out during the first quarter of the Heat’s 122-112 loss at Denver on Wednesday. He scored a basket and grabbed a rebound in eight minutes before exiting.

Through eight games (all starts) this season, Adebayo has averaged 19.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 30.4 minutes per outing while shooting 45.2% from the field, 34% from 3-point range, and a career-best 86.1% at the foul line.

INJURY UPDATE: An MRI has revealed that Bam Adebayo has a left big toe sprain. He has been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs. Charlotte. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 6, 2025



In Miami’s 107-101 loss at San Antonio on Oct. 30, he recorded a season-high 31 points on 12-for-27 (44.4%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-13 (30.8%) from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-9 big man also scored the Heat’s final four points in Miami’s 120-119 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, as well as forced Clippers star guard James Harden into a turnover during the closing minutes.

“I’ve been watching somebody in the summer do that a lot, so I took some pointers,” Adebayo said with a grin when asked about his late-game effort, referring to his girlfriend and three-time WNBA champion A’ja Wilson.

Ware, Johnson, Goldin Could Receive More Playing Time

In Miami’s victory over the Clippers, Adebayo ended his outing with 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals to go with 10-of-18 (55.6%) shooting from the field and 2-for-4 (50%) from deep.

“Bam continues to be our leader,” head coach Erik Spoelstra said of the three-time All-Star.

Last season, Adebayo also finished 10th in voting for NBA Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 34.3 minutes per contest in 78 games.

The Heat are already without Tyler Herro, who remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on his left foot. He dealt with an impingement in his left foot last season before suffering a left ankle injury during an offseason workout.

With Adebayo out, it could mean more minutes for Kel’el Ware, Keshad Johnson, and two-way center Vlad Goldin.

Per the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang, Goldin is already on his way to Miami from the G League, and the 7-foot-1 rookie is listed as probable for Friday’s game.