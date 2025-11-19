Heat’s Bam Adebayo Upgraded To Questionable Against Warriors

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday night’s home game against the Golden State Warriors, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

Bam Adebayo Has Been Sidelined With A Left Big Toe Sprain

Adebayo, who has missed the last six games due to a left big toe sprain, suffered the injury at Denver in a 122-112 loss on Nov. 5, and hasn’t played again since.

The Heat have gone 4-2 in his absence.

“He’s had two good practices in a row. There’s stuff behind the scenes. He’s really been putting in the time, the treatment, the active work,” head coach Erik Spoelstra said during Tuesday’s practice.

“I think it’s been a responsible plan and then we’ll see what the trainers say in the next 24 hours.”

Bam Adebayo upgraded to questionable for Wednesday vs. Warriors. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 18, 2025



Adebayo said the Heat didn’t want to bring him back too early.

“You see both sides,” he said of potentially having returned sooner. “Some of it, obviously you feel like you can help. And then the other side, you want to be fully healthy so it doesn’t come back. So you toggle that line.

“And that’s when you turn to the head coach and the training staff. Because they both know I’ll go out there and play regardless. So they got to save me from myself in a sense. So it’s been a hard two weeks.”

Adebayo Has Played In Eight Games For The Heat

Through eight appearances (all starts) this season, Adebayo has averaged 19.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 30.4 minutes per outing while shooting 45.2% from the field, 34% from 3-point range, and a career-best 86.1% at the foul line.

In Miami’s 107-101 loss at San Antonio on Oct. 30, he recorded a season-high 31 points on 12-for-27 (44.4%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-13 (30.8%) from beyond the arc.

Last season, Adebayo finished 10th in voting for NBA Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 34.3 minutes per contest in 78 games.

The Heat are already without Tyler Herro, who remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on his left foot. He dealt with an impingement in his left foot last season before suffering a left ankle injury during an offseason workout.