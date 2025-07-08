Heat’s Davion Mitchell is ‘excited to be here’ after signing a two-year, $24 million deal with Miami

With the ninth pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Kings selected Davion Mitchell out of Baylor. The 26-year-old played his first three seasons with Sacramento.

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Kings traded Davion Mitchell to the Toronto Raptors. At the trade deadline, Mitchell was traded to the Miami Heat as part of the Jimmy Butler deal. The young PG played well upon arriving in Miami, and the team has rewarded him with a new contract. Davion Mitchell signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Heat.

Davion Mitchell will be a solid backup PG for the Heat

Davion Mitchell signing his new contract “Ever since the 1st game everybody said you better sign back here… I’m excited to play here next 2 years. I love the fan base, coaching staff, everything they do here in Miami.. now that we have a training camp together and do activities… pic.twitter.com/eyv63xuYE4 — Heat Culture (@HeatCulture13) July 7, 2025



Over his four seasons in the NBA, Davion Mitchell has proved to be a durable player. He’s never played fewer than 72 games in a season. In 2024-25, Mitchell played 74 games for two teams. He played 44 games and made 22 starts for Toronto. Mitchell also played 30 games for Miami and made 15 starts. For the season, he averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

Davion Mitchell was a restricted free agent this summer and felt his best move was to remain with the Heat. The young PG had this to say.

“But I wanted to be here, I wanted to keep playing here, especially because I didn’t have that many months here. I got traded in February, so I wanted to see what I could do for this team and what we can do as an organization.” – Davion Mitchell

Additionally, Mitchell talked about how Miami is different than any organization he’s been with. The Heat have a rich tradition of building culture and winning basketball. Mitchell appreciates how seriously the team takes winning. It makes him “excited” to stay with the Heat. In his time with Miami, Mitchell flashed his two-way abilities. His calling card is defense, and he’s finding consistency on offense. The 2025-26 season will be Mitchell’s fifth year in the NBA and his first full year with the Heat.