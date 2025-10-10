Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Will Be New Head Coach Of Team USA

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will be the new head coach of USA Senior Men’s Basketball, replacing Steve Kerr. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Spoelstra was a lead assistant coach when Team USA won the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. He will be in charge for the 2027 FIBA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

Team USA Managing Director Grant Hill has had a consistent succession plan since taking over the role. Kerr served as a lead assistant to Gregg Popovich previously, and now Spoelstra takes over the head role after working under Kerr. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see who becomes Spoelstra’s lead assistant.

Spoelstra is considered one of the best coaches in the NBA, having won two championships and led the Heat to five Finals appearances.

He is currently guiding the Heat back to relevancy in the post-Jimmy Butler era.

Will Spoelstra Be Leading Completely Refreshed USA?

USA’s Olympic run in 2024 was an historic one as LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant all teamed up for the gold.

It’s quite likely, though, that none are available for the 2028 run. James will be 43, Durant will nearing 40 and Curry suggested Paris would be his only Olympic appearance.

Joel Embiid featured in 2024 but his knee trouble makes it highly unlikely that he’ll pursue the opportunity again. Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis are a couple of the others who will probably be out of the mix.

If that’s the case, it’s likely Team USA will be led by the likes of Anthony Edwards, Cooper Flagg and Jalen Brunson.

Jayson Tatum’s status with the national team may be one to monitor after he barely received any playing time on the previous Olympic run. Spoelstra was a member of that coaching staff involved in the decision not to play him.