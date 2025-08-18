The Miami Heat were among the favorites this offseason to land superstar Kevin Durant in a trade with the Phoenix Suns. The trade package that Miami offered Phoenix in exchange for Durant was revealed Friday.

Heat Wanted Kevin Durant, Cody Martin From Suns

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat offered Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, Haywood Highsmith, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft for Durant and Cody Martin.

Durant was ultimately dealt to the Houston Rockets as part of a seven-team swap on July 6. In addition to Phoenix and Houston, the trade involved the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Suns received Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks as well as 2025 draft picks that were used to select Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, and Koby Brea. Phoenix also came away with two future second-round draft picks.

Miami Could Have Traded Nikola Jovic

ESPN’s Shams Charania previously reported that Miami turned down an opportunity to send Jaquez, Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, the No. 20 pick, and “other draft assets” to Phoenix instead.

In 46 games (10 starts) with the Heat last season, Jovic averaged career highs of 10.7 points, 2.8 assists, and 25.1 minutes to go with 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting a career-best 45.6% from the field and 37.1% from deep.

Following the trade, Durant took to X to reflect on his Suns tenure and his future with the Rockets.

“My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remeber it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait!”

Tari Eason Eyeing An Extension With Houston

The Rockets are reportedly not prioritizing a contract extension for Durant this summer, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Houston is focused on extending Tari Eason, who is eligible to sign a rookie extension up until Oct. 21.

“There’s not a sense of urgency to get it done right now. The Rockets have other business that they need to handle this summer,” MacMahon reported last Wednesday.

“Primarily, the extension for Tari Eason. It was a big splash; it was a potential final piece that they needed to be a real-deal contender, that go-to guy they were sorely missing last season.”

Durant, who turns 37 in September, is set to earn $54.7 million in the upcoming 2025-26 campaign, the final season of a four-year deal worth $194.21 million that he signed as a member of the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.

Rockets Unlikely To Offer Kevin Durant Max Contact Extension

MacMahon reported last week that if Houston does decide to extend Durant this offseason, it likely won’t be a two-year, $122 million maximum contract extension.

If Durant receives a two-year extension with a first-year salary of $57.4 million and Eason also signs a rookie extension, the Rockets will be a second-apron team during the 2026-27 season, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

If an extension isn’t signed this offseason, Durant will become an unrestricted free agent next summer, meaning he could leave Houston after just one season with the team.

“They didn’t push all their chips in; they were very patient as far as the pursuit of a trade for Kevin Durant. They waited until the price was at a value that they felt was comfortable for them,” MacMahon added.

“Kevin Durant’s their best player, he’s not necessarily their priority. That’s not an insult to him, but their priority is making sure they have as long of a runway as possible while trying to cash in on this window that they created by getting Kevin Durant.”