There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that Pat Riley has cemented himself as one of the best head coaches in NIBA history, but the truth is, he’s so much more. During his time in the basketball world, he’s also enjoyed success as a club executive, which eventually turned him into the Heat’s president.

This week, he’s celebrated his 80th birthday and he’s received a wave of admiration from his peers and former players. When Pat was only 36 years of age, he had already conquered his first NBA title during his first campaign coaching the Lakers.

Many consider Magic Johnson to be one of the best athletes to ever play for Riley, and he didn’t miss his chance at celebrating his life. “Happy 80th birthday to Pat Riley, the greatest coach that’s ever coached in the NBA,” he posted on social media.

The Hall of Fame’s heartfelt post reached 9,000 likes in only four hours. “Not only was he amazing with x’s and o’s and game planning, he was also a genius at in-game adjustments and we were always prepared for our opponents. He knew how to get the most out of every single player.” Magic wrote.

“Coach Riley taught us that champions know winning starts in practice,” he kept at it. “He emphasized no one would ever out work us on either end of the court which is why we were able to go to 9 Finals in 12 years winning 5 NBA Championships. He had an amazing influence on our lives in basketball but even more so as men.”

Johnson, who won four title under the legendary head coach, is now a dear friend of Riley. “He helped turn young men into great men emphasizing family first, supporting your teammates, and being excellent on and off the court throughout his career,” it reads. “That’s why many of his players are doing well in life following their playing careers.”

Besides his success with the purple and gold, Riley has also coached the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. “When he went into the hall of fame, he had more former players show up to support him than any other coach in Hall of Fame history. It speaks to the man that he is and always will be,” Magic concluded.