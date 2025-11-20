Heat’s Tyler Herro Targeting Nov. 24 For Season Debut

Miami Heat star guard Tyler Herro is nearing his return from the ankle surgery that has kept him sidelined since September, and is targeting Monday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks for his season debut, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

Tyler Herro Earned First All-Star Selection Last Season

Herro missed all of training camp and the start of the regular season after undergoing ankle surgery.

The 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year hoped to be ready for camp, but the setback kept him sidelined through the entire preseason and the first month of play.

Herro, 25, is also coming off his first All-Star season with the Heat.

In 77 games (all starts) with Miami last season, Herro averaged career highs of 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 35.4 minutes to go with 5.2 rebounds per contest.

The target for Tyler Herro’s return still seems like Monday vs. Dallas. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 19, 2025



For a fourth straight campaign, Herro averaged at least 20 points, and he finished last season with five games of at least 35 points and a career-best 47.2% shooting mark from the field.

More importantly, the Heat lost all five games he missed.

Since Herro didn’t sign an extension before the Oct. 20 deadline, he is eligible to ink a four-year, $206.9 million extension next summer. He is supermax eligible (five years, $380 million) if he is named All-NBA this season.

Norman Powell Among Primary Players Carrying Heat

The Heat have relied heavily on Norman Powell, Davion Mitchell, and Bam Adebayo in Herro’s absence. Adebayo made his return Wednesday against Golden State after missing six games due to a left big toe sprain.

Powell, meanwhile, was acquired by Miami in a three-team July trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that sent Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love from Miami to the Utah Jazz.

In 12 games (all starts) this season, Powell is averaging career highs of 25.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per outing while shooting 49.5% from the floor and 47% from deep.

Through 13 games, the Heat sit sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 9-6 record.