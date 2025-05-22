Through the first two Nike EYBL sessions this season, few players performed as well as Arkansas commit JaShawn ‘JJ’ Andrews. The 6’6 wing helped lead his 16u Brad Beal Elite squad to a Peach Jam title last summer and picked up where he left off. I broke down what makes him a high-level player on my YouTube channel:

Through his first seven AAU games this season, Andrews averaged 19.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 stocks (steals + blocks) per game. He ranks eighth in scoring across the 17u EYBL circuit, pouring in points on an elite 67.8% true shooting clip. He converted an incredible 60.7% (41-64) of his 2-point shots and 50% (10-2) of his 3-pointers.

What makes Andrews a special talent?

Rare movement skills, ball control and touch let Andrews dominate this level as a driver. For a player of his size (with a reported seven foot wingspan), he bends his torso near to the floor, stopping and starting on a dime to shake defenders out of their shoes. Despite lacking elite burst, Andrews lives at the basket, weaponizing his unorthodox driving cadence, size and vertical explosiveness.

While Andrews isn’t a high-volume 3-point shooter, his small sample efficiency was excellent. Andrews will take and make some impressive off-dribble threes, but his pull-up shooting shines brightest in the mid-range. He’s a step-back artist, comfortable creating big space off the dribble to shoot over defenders.

His excellent movement skills and size allow Andrews to excel on defense, especially on the ball. Few players can match his size, speed and fluidity, which let him slide his feet to cut off drives and change directions with quick handlers. Those physical tools and strong instincts help him jump passing lanes and make plays off of the ball.

Even without elite burst or passing feel, Andrews profiles like a future star wing. John Calipari has a long history of producing elite NBA players and he could add to that list. We won’t see him in college for a while now, but Andrews should rise up the ranks as the summer continues. He’s a top 10 talent in the 2026 class without question.