Hornets’ Brandon Miller Diagnosed With Shoulder Subluxation

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller has been diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation — a partially dislocated shoulder — the team announced on Monday.

Brandon Miller Suffered Shoulder Injury Against 76ers

Miller will be sidelined for Tuesday’s game in Miami and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Charlotte. The Hornets’ next home game is Thursday against Orlando.

According to Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer, Miller sustained the shoulder injury during the second quarter of Saturday’s 125-121 road loss to Philadelphia.

Miller reportedly tried to fight through a screen while he was guarding Philadelphia’s Quentin Grimes. He extended his left arm “almost simultaneously while slipping on his left foot,” per Boone.

INJURY UPDATE: Continued evaluation has revealed @hornets guard Brandon Miller suffered a L Shoulder Subluxation against PHI on 10/25. He will be out vs MIA on 10/28 and be evaluated when the team returns from its current road trip. — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 27, 2025



The 6-foot-9 wing also missed Sunday’s game in Washington, which was the second of a back-to-back.

Per the Cleveland Clinic, the most common complications of shoulder dislocation include bone fractures, nerve damage, muscle strains, ligaments and tendon sprains, and damaged blood vessels.

With immobilization and physical therapy, recovery lasts between eight to 12 weeks. It should be noted, however, recovery after surgery may take longer, typically three to six months.

Miller Underwent Season-Ending Wrist Surgery In January

This latest injury is yet another setback for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Miller was limited to just 27 games (all starts) last season due to a right wrist injury, which required surgery. The Tennessee native was averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 34.2 minutes prior to his injury.

“That definitely hurts,” Hornets guard LaMelo Ball said of Miller’s injury in January. “I was in the same kind of situation, my rookie year, or sophomore, whatever. I know how he feel, we just always have his back, watch out for him.

“He with the whole squad. That’ll help a little. I remember my situation, being with, around the guys, that’s yeah. I know it’s tough times though.”

In Charlotte’s 123-121 win over the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 21, 2024, Miller recorded a career-high 38 points on 15-of-26 (57.7%) shooting from the floor and 8-of-12 (66.7%) from beyond the arc.

Miller also posted 25 points and seven assists in the Hornets’ 2025-26 season opener.

With Miller out most of the past two games, Kon Knueppel, Collin Sexton and Sion James have seen increased minutes under second-year head coach Charles Lee.