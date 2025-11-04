Hornets’ Brandon Miller Out At Least 2 More Weeks With Shoulder Injury

Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller will miss at least two more weeks after being diagnosed with a left shoulder sublaxation. The injury was confirmed by the team.

He will be re-evaluated in two weeks after which a timeline will be provided when appropriate.

OFFICIAL: @hornets announced today that the diagnosis of a L shoulder subluxation has been confirmed after continued evaluation of G Brandon Miller. He will continue his rehab program while he remains out. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.https://t.co/WuPNruSP4F — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 3, 2025

Miller opened the season with a 25-point, seven-assist performance in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. He injured himself in Charlotte’s second game, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 22 year old was the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He has 103 career games to his name including 97 starts. During that time, Miller has averaged 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

He played in just 27 games last season due to a right wrist injury.

Hornets Will Lean On Knueppel, Bridges, Sexton

Charlotte has got off to a middling 3-4 start with wins coming against the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz. They face the New Orleans Pelicans next on Tuesday.

With Miller out of the mix, it means increased usage for the likes of Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges and Collin Sexton.

Knueppel had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists in the team’s most recent game against the Jazz. Bridges was the team’s leading scorer with 29 points, four rebounds and six assists. Sexton was the primary playmaker with LaMelo Ball resting, and he finished with 10 points and 12 assists.

Looking beyond the Pelicans, the Hornets will certainly be tested over the next couple of weeks. They have the Heat, Lakers, Bucks (twice), and Thunder all coming up.

Charlotte’s four losses thus far have all come to teams expected to be in the playoff mix.