Hornets coach Charles Lee says LaMelo Ball must ‘get stronger’

LaMelo Ball was fundamental this season for the Hornets, but his head coach Charles Lee still expects more from his young star. The tactician was clear on his expectations for the summer, when he wants to see the cornerstone point guard hit the gym more often and grow some muscle.

“He’s got to get stronger,” Lee said on Monday during Charlotte‘s exit interviews. Many opposing rivals overcame LaMelo with defensive pressure over the past regular season, being extra physical to take the 6-foot-7, 190-pounder out of the game.

When the season started, Ball had problems with staying out of foul trouble and fouled out on many matches. “Teams are trying to deny him, trying to be physical, and you can see early in the year when teams did it, it definitely bothered him. As he got used to it, he got a lot more comfortable, so it’s going to start with his body.

“He’s got to get stronger and more conditioned to be able to play both sides of the ball and sustain efforts,” Lee explained. “When you’re one of the best players in the league, you have to be ready for physicality. In order to combat that, you have to be stronger.”

The 23-year-old expressed his willingness to commit to his coach’s expectations, not necessarily talking about putting on some weight or created more muscle, but trusting the Hornet’s conditioning staff to show him the way forward.

“I definitely agree,” Ball shared at the start of the week, certain that he’s set to continue to lead this squad into the 2025-26 campaign. “Just being in the weight room, and everything they’re saying.”

Charlotte definitely need LaMelo on the floor next season, especially after he averaged a career-high 25.2 points this season, along with 7.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest. His most constant problem during his five NBA seasons, has been avoiding injuries.