Hornets’ Grant Williams and Josh Green will miss training camp due to injury

In the 2024-25 season, the Hornets’ 19-63 record was the third-worst in the NBA. Additionally, that was the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Heading into the upcoming 2025-26 season, Charlotte is hoping for newfound success. In approximately one week, NBA training camps will officially begin. When the Hornets meet, they’ll be without two veteran players in training camp. Grant Williams and Josh Green are both recovering from injuries. Head coach Charles Lee said there is no timeline for either of the players to return. Their first game of the season is Wednesday, October 22, vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

Grant Williams and Josh Green will not be available in training camp for Charlotte

When the Hornets meet for training camp at the end of September, they’ll be without two veteran players due to injury. That is Grant Williams recovering from an ACL and meniscus tear in November 2024. Josh Green is still rehabbing from the shoulder surgery he had in June 2025. Williams is set to enter his third season with the Hornets. He was traded to Charlotte at the 2023-24 deadline from the Dallas Mavericks. Grant Williams has played in 45 games and made 17 starts for the Hornets.

Last season, Grant Williams appeared in 16 games and made seven starts for Charlotte. He suffered an ACL and meniscus tear early in the year. Head coach Charles Lee noted that Williams is further in his recovery process than Josh Green is. That’s logical as it’s been 10 months sicne Williams’ injury and only three since Green had surgery on his shoulder.

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Hornets were involved in a six-team trade. In that deal, the team acquired Josh Green from the Mavericks. The 24-year-old played in 68 games and made 67 starts for Charlotte. He averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. This offseaosn, the Hornets traded big man Mark Williams to the Suns.

The Hornets will miss Grant Williams’ production if he’s not available for their first game. The 26-year-old is one of the team’s only true front-court players. Charlotte has a lot of players who can excel on the wing, but might not fit the role of a forward. After playing just 27 games last season, Brandon Miller is expected to be at full health for the Horents. That’s another player who can be part of their frontcourt rotation. Can Charlotte take a step forward as a team and fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference?