Hornets Sign Keyontae Johnson After Waiving DaQuan Jeffries

The Charlotte Hornets have signed free agent forward Keyontae Johnson, the team announced Thursday, following the opening of a spot earlier in the day by waiving DaQuan Jeffries.

Keyontae Johnson Likely Signed An Exhibit 10 Contract

While Jeffries was signed through the 2026-27 season, his three-year contract was non-guaranteed for this season and next. His $2.74 million salary for 2025-26 would have been fully guaranteed if he had remained on the roster through Jan. 10.

Details of Johnson’s agreement weren’t revealed, but it is likely a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract, which will make Johnson eligible for a bonus worth up to $85,300 if he’s waived by Charlotte and then spends at least 60 days with the team’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

The Swarm already hold Johnson’s returning rights since he spent last season with the G League squad.

In 46 games for Greensboro, he averaged 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 30.5 minutes per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point territory.

“I’m excited to be back with the Swarm and continue building on last season,” Johnson said. “It’s about proving myself, staying ready, and helping the team win every night.”

Hornets Have A Full 21-Man Roster

With Johnson replacing Jeffries, the Hornets now carry a full 21-man roster.

However, Charlotte is expected to make additional moves as the team finalizes its lineup ahead of training camp and the preseason. NBA teams can carry up to 21 players during the offseason and preseason.

During the regular season, the league allows each team to carry a maximum of 15 players on standard deals. The new collective bargaining agreement also permits up to three two-way players.

Johnson, 25, was the 50th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft and spent his rookie season on a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, making nine regular-season appearances in 2023-24.

The Hornets open training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sept. 30.

Charlotte hosts the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.