Hornets, Spencer Dinwiddie Reach One-Year Deal

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday. The 32-year-old is set to enter his 12th NBA season.

Spencer Dinwiddie Was Selected 38th Overall In 2014 NBA Draft

In 621 career NBA regular-season games (345 starts) for five teams, Dinwiddie has averaged 13 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

Dinwiddie was selected 38th overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2014 NBA draft out of the University of Colorado Boulder. After two seasons, Detroit traded him to the Brooklyn Nets during the 2016 offseason.

The 6-foot-5 Dinwiddie has also played for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks. He played a key role as the sixth man on the Mavs’ 2022 Western Conference finals team.

He arrived in Dallas as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal at the 2022 trade deadline and reunited with the Brooklyn Nets a year later as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.

Dinwiddie Stayed Healthy With Mavericks In 2024-25

Dallas’ 2024-25 season was met by an unprecedented list of injuries, as Dallas ranked in the top five in missed games. The Mavs used 47 different starting lineups this past season.

That was tied for the fourth most by any team since starters were first tracked in 1970-71. Mavs players missed a combined 363 games, nearly double from a year ago.

Last season, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Dinwiddie were the only players with Dallas to appear in 60 or more games. Dinwiddie played in 79 games (30 starts), averaging 11 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

Dinwiddie Joins The Hornets’ Crowded Backcourt

Dinwiddie is now set to join a young Hornets squad that went 19-63 in 2024-25 and missed the playoffs for the ninth straight year.

The former second-rounder should provide Charlotte another reliable option in the crowded backcourt behind star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Other returning guards include Tre Mann, Nick Smith Jr., and Collin Sexton.

The Hornets have 20 players rostered, counting all four rookies, and the non-guaranteed salaries of Moussa Diabate, Josh Okogie, and Daquan Jeffries, and two-way guard KJ Simpson.