Hornets Waive DaQuan Jeffries

The Charlotte Hornets have waived veteran guard DaQuan Jeffries, according to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer. Jeffries was signed through the 2026-27 season, but his three-year contract was non-guaranteed for this season and next.

Per Spotrac, Jeffries’ $2.74 million salary for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign would have been fully guaranteed if he had remained on the roster through Jan. 10.

Hornets Waived DaQuan Jeffries To Save Cap Space

The Hornets had to waive Jeffries to save cap space and reduce their training camp roster to 20 players. Charlotte still has 16 players on guaranteed deals and another on a non-guaranteed contract.

Jeffries, 28, was traded by the New York Knicks to Charlotte last October as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns three-team blockbuster trade. He appeared in a career-high 47 games, including 20 starts with the Hornets last season.

The 6-foot-5 guard also averaged career bests of 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds 1.1 assists, and 22.8 minutes per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range.

In Charlotte’s 123-110 road loss at Atlanta on March 12, he recorded a career-high 20 points on 8-for-15 (53.3%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-9 (44.4%) from deep.

Jeffries had other stints with the Kings, Rockets, and Grizzlies. He logged 4.1 points per game on a shooting split of 41/29/87 with Sacramento and Houston in 2020-21.

Charlotte Signed Spencer Dinwiddie This Offseason

In July, the Hornets signed free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie to a one-year deal.

Dinwiddie, 32, is set to enter his 12th NBA season. In 79 games and 30 starts with the Mavericks last season, he averaged 11 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 27 minutes per contest.

The former second-rounder is expected to provide Charlotte with another reliable option in the crowded backcourt this season behind star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball, 24, has played more than 60 games only once in the past five seasons. Charlotte went 2-24 without Ball last season and finished 19-63, missing the playoffs for the ninth straight year.

“I have zero interest in making the playoffs for a year and then being out for the next four or five and then in for two and out again after that,” first-year general manager Jeff Peterson said in February.

Other returning guards include Tre Mann, Collin Sexton, and Nick Smith Jr.

The Hornets host the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.