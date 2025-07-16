Hornets Waive Josh Okogie To Save $7.7 Million

The Charlotte Hornets have waived Josh Okogie, according to Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer. Okogie’s $7.7 million salary for next season would have been guaranteed if he had remained on the roster beyond Tuesday.

Hornets Acquired Josh Okogie From Suns Last Season

Charlotte searched for suitable trade partners but was unable to work out a deal. The two sides agreed to push back Okogie’s guarantee date beyond the original June 30 deadline to give the front office more time to seek a trade.

Okogie, who turns 27 in September, appeared in a total of 40 games (seven starts) last season split between the Phoenix Suns and Hornets, averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest.

The seven-year veteran was acquired by the Hornets, along with three second-round picks, from Phoenix for Nick Richards in January. He appeared in 16 games (six starts) with Charlotte, averaging 8.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.

In the Hornets’ 112-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 27, he recorded 19 points on 6-of-11 (54.5%) shooting from the field, 3-for-6 (50%) from 3-point territory, and 4-of-5 (80%) at the foul line.

Charlotte Could Make Another Trade To Trim Roster

Charlotte is expected to make additional roster moves this summer. The Hornets will still have 18 players on standard contracts, and all three of their two-way spots are filled once Drew Peterson‘s two-way deal is official.

Peterson spent the past two seasons with the Boston Celtics, appearing in 25 games in 2024-25 and averaging 2.2 points per contest. He’s also familiar with Hornets coach Charles Lee, who was an assistant under Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, from their time together in 2023-24.

Charlotte’s DaQuan Jeffries, who also doesn’t have a guaranteed contract, and Nick Smith Jr. are among the players who could lose their spots if the Hornets don’t execute any more trade deals.

NBA teams during the offseason can carry a maximum of 21 players on the roster.

Hornets Open Preseason Play On Oct. 5

According to NBA.com, the Hornets are set to open preseason play on Oct. 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the North Charleston Coliseum, followed by a matchup versus the Memphis Grizzlies at Greensboro’s First Horizon Coliseum on Oct. 15.

The Hornets have previously played 10 preseason games in Greensboro, most recently in 2022.

“We’re always looking to foster new and existing fan engagement throughout the Carolinas, so with Spectrum Center renovations nearing completion in early October, this is the perfect opportunity to host our preseason games in outer markets,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Seth Bennett.

“The Hornets are the NBA team of the Carolinas. We’re excited for fans in Charleston and Greensboro to experience the excitement of a home game, while deepening our visibility, connection and impact within each community.”