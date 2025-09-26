Hornets Waive Nick Smith Jr. Ahead of Training Camp

The Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Nick Smith Jr. with training camp around the corner, ending his career in the Queen City after two years, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Hornets Drafted Nick Smith Jr. In 2023

The Hornets selected Smith with the 27th overall selection in the 2023 NBA draft out of Arkansas following the guard’s freshman season. He averaged 12.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game with the Razorbacks.

Smith appeared in 111 career games (27 starts) for the Hornets, averaging 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 18.9 minutes while shooting 39.1% from the field, 36.9% from 3-point range, and 91.8% at the free throw line.



In 60 games (27 starts) last season, Smith averaged career highs of 9.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 22.8 minutes per contest while shooting 39.1% from the floor, 34% from deep, and a career-best 93.5% at the foul line.

A team could potentially claim Smith and his $2.7 million salary this year. His contract includes a $4.9 million team option for the 2026-27 season, which will be automatically declined once he clears waivers.

Charlotte Added Spencer Dinwiddie, Pat Connaughton

During the offseason, Charlotte brought in four rookies on standard contracts and added veterans Mason Plumlee, Spencer Dinwiddie, Pat Connaughton, and Collin Sexton.

The Hornets had to cut at least one player on a fully guaranteed deal, and Smith was the odd man out.

Charlotte also had to waive Smith because the team has too many guards. The Hornets drafted Kon Knueppel and Sion James while still rostering LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and Josh Green.

Once this move is official, the Hornets will still have 15 players on standard contracts and Moussa Diabate’s non-guaranteed deal along with their three two-ways and Isaih Moore on an Exhibit 10 contract.

Parting with Smith comes a week after the Hornets waived DaQuan Jeffries.

The Hornets needed a roster spot to sign a few free agents to retain their G-league rights and have spent the past week adding and releasing one player per day.

If those players don’t land standard NBA contracts from other teams, they’ll be able to play for the Greensboro Swarm in the months ahead.

The Hornets open training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sept. 30.