The Rockets are currently holding on to the second seed in the Western Conference with a 46-26 record, despite enduring a disappointing month go February. However, they seem to have hit a groove during March after winning 9 of their last 13 games, with the playoffs right around the corner.

Just a month ago, Houston has lost a lot of traction in the NBA Power Rankings, as they postseason aspirations were starting to wither. The Athletic’s Law Murray recently released his latest rankings, and placed the Texan team back into contending status.

Law acknowledged the team’s ups and downs. “Yes, Houston lost at home to a visiting Denver Nuggets team playing without reigning MVP Nikola Jokić (and with a scorching Jamal Murray),” he wrote in his report. “And, yes, Houston hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record in a month.”

However, he then added: “But that was a nine-game win streak the Rockets put together, and now they have some cushion for second in the Western Conference.”

The Rockets continue to play as one of the best defensive teams in the league, with the fourth-best defensive rating at 109.7. “They also have some continuity, as every player on a standard contract has been with the team all season. In fact, every player in Ime Udoka’s rotation was on the roster at the end of last season as well.