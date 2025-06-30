Rockets To Sign Dorian Finney-Smith For 4 Years, $53 Million

The Houston Rockets have signed one of the premier role players of the free agency market in Dorian Finney-Smith. The forward has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

This is also a major blow to the Los Angeles Lakers, which only acquired Finney-Smith via trade early last season.

Finney-Smith is an elite defender who can switch between small forward and power forward with ease. He can also defend certain centers and guards. An elite defensive team became even tougher. Slotting him alongside Amen Thompson is going to be a nightmare for opposing offensive players.

Houston continues to make its intentions crystal clear for next season after surprising many en route to the West’s No. 2 seed this past year.

Add in the soon-to-be-finalized Kevin Durant acquisition and the Rockets are very much in the inner circle of contention now.

Rockets Going Bigger Or Going Home

Houston currently projects to have a starting five of Fred VanVleet, Thompson, Finney-Smith, Durant and Alperen Sengun.

The size and length among Thompson, Finney-Smith and Durant is as intimidating as it gets. VanVleet is a rugged, hard-nosed defender, so an elite defensive team just got even tougher to score on.

Considering they nearly used the full non-tax-payer mid-level exception, it is a bit surprising the Rockets didn’t go for a more natural starting lineup fit with Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Alexander-Walker has proven himself a very good defender and shooter as well while also providing ball-handling. The current starting lineup does appear a little light on playmaking. The Canadian is currently being linked with both the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.

The Rockets may have alternate plans to fortify that position after the departures of Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

Grade: B+