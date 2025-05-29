Houston Rockets Trade Rumors: Jalen Green To Be Moved This Offseason

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the Houston Rockets moved on from considering a trade for Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker and have still not given up on Jalen Green despite his struggles in the playoffs.

“The Rockets have previously held serious interest in the Suns’ Devin Booker, but team sources said that is no longer the case,” wrote The Athletic’s Kelly Iko and Sam Amick.

“Not only do team officials still have faith in Jalen Green, who is five years younger than Booker and $66 million cheaper over the next three seasons, but also Booker’s struggles last season shifted the thinking on this front.”

Jalen Green Has $72 Million Remaining On His Three-Year Deal

Green put up solid numbers in the regular season, averaging 21 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 32.9 minutes per game while shooting 42.3% from the field, a career-best 35.4% from 3-point range, and a career-high 81.3% from the foul line.

According to Basketball Reference, Green finished 13th in points (1,723), 14th in field goals (608), 11th in made 3-pointers (234), 15th in free throws (364), and 10th in minutes played (2,697).

So why would the Rockets trade the 23-year-old?

During the first round of the NBA playoffs, Green was held to under 20 points in six of Houston’s seven games against the Golden State Warriors. He scored 38 points in Game 2, but that was an anomaly.

Per Spotrac, Green is also in the first season of a three-year, $105.33 million contract. Based on his average annual salary, the former No. 2 overall pick could have played better this postseason.

In addition, he earned $33.33 million this campaign and is slated to make $36 million in 2026-27. His deal includes a $36 million player option for 2027-28 as well.

Rockets Interested In Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Last summer, the Rockets acquired the 2027 first-round pick of the Suns in a trade with the Nets, where they gave up the Nets’ 2026 first-round pick. Houston also received the 2025 right to swap Houston/OKC’s first-round pick for Suns’ 2025 first-round pick.

With this trade, NBA insiders speculated that Houston was planning a blockbuster trade with the Suns for 15-time All-Star forward Kevin Durant.

However, since the Durant and Booker trades never happened, fans are now wondering if the Rockets are preparing to make a move for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Houston has optionality, this [Antetokounmpo] trade can be structured in many different ways,” NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin published in a May 15 report.

“Houston would be open to trading Alperen Sengun, league sources told NBC Sports, but the Bucks may be higher on a Jalen Green-based trade (depending on how they rate Green).

“Jabari Smith Jr. is likely part of any deal, and the Rockets have a lot of future first-round picks — their own and others, such as Brooklyn (Nets) and Phoenix (Suns) picks — that could be part of the trade. It likely takes a third team to make the math work, but it’s very doable.”

For the Rockets to acquire Antetokounmpo, Green would likely be the odd man out.