From Title Contender to Total Rebuild

When Tilman Fertitta purchased the Houston Rockets in 2017 for $2.2 billion, he inherited a team on the brink of a championship. That squad, led by James Harden and Chris Paul, came within a game of the NBA Finals in 2018 before Paul’s hamstring injury derailed their hopes against the Golden State Warriors.

Just a few years later, everything changed. The Rockets traded away Harden and Russell Westbrook, while key contributors like PJ Tucker and Robert Covington also departed. General manager Daryl Morey and coach Mike D’Antoni exited, replaced by Rafael Stone and Stephen Silas. The franchise entered one of its darkest eras, struggling through multiple 20-win seasons.

The Turning Point: Ime Udoka Arrives

After years of frustration, Fertitta made a decisive move by hiring Ime Udoka, a coach known for discipline and accountability. Udoka’s first year produced a 41-41 record—Houston’s best mark in four seasons. His second year erased any remaining doubts. The Rockets won over 50 games and finished second in the Western Conference, ending their postseason drought.

This rapid turnaround reflected both Udoka’s leadership and the steady roster development under Stone’s management. As Fertitta noted, patience and culture change were key. The Rockets transitioned from one of the league’s worst defenses to a tough, cohesive unit ready to compete nightly.

A Billion-Dollar Payoff

The results have been spectacular—not just on the court, but financially. According to Sportico, the Rockets are now valued at $5.53 billion, ranking 10th among NBA teams. That figure represents a 16% increase from last season.

Fertitta’s long-term bet has paid off in every sense. The franchise that once required a full teardown is now among the league’s most stable and promising. With Udoka and Stone signed to extensions and Kevin Durant joining the roster this offseason, Houston’s championship aspirations feel realistic once again.

Fertitta, who once failed to buy the team for $81 million in 1993, now oversees one of basketball’s most valuable franchises. His persistence—and willingness to endure the lows—has transformed Houston’s fortunes.