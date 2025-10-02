Houston’s Dorian Finney-Smtih (ankle) will miss the 2025-26 season opener

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Rockets have made several upgrades to their roster. One player they added through free agency was veteran PF Dorian Finney-Smith.

The 32-year-old signed a four-year, $53 million contract with Houston. In June, Finney-Smith had surgery on his ankle to repair a lingering injury. Recently, Rockets’ head coach Ime Udoka shared an update on Finney-Smith. At training camp. Udoka noted that Dorian Finney-Smith will likely be unavailable for their season opener.

Dorian Finney-Smith is still recovering from ankle surgery in June

In the 2016 NBA draft, Dorian Finney-Smith went undrafted out of Florida. Eventually, Finney-Smith found his way to Dallas and played the first seven-and-a-half years of his career for the Mavericks. He appeared in 434 games and made 322 starts for Dallas. At the 2022-23 trade deadline, Finney-Smith was traded from the Mavericks to the Nets. The PF played two-and-a-half seasons for the Nets, appearing in 114 games and making 102 starts.

Twenty games into the 2024-25 season, Dorian Finney-Smith was traded from the Nets to the Lakers. He played in 43 games and made 20 starts for Los Angeles. This offseason, Finney-Smith did not reach a long-term deal with the Lakers. Instead, he signed a four-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Recently, it was announced that the Rockets’ Fred VanVleet tore his ACL.

Additionally, Ime Udoka noted that Dorian Finney-Smith has not yet been cleared for contact. However, he has been participating in training camp activities. Over his career, Finney-Smith has built a reputation as a 3-and-D player. He shoots .362% from beyond the arc for his career and is a pest on the defensive end. Houston will have to wait for the PF to make his season debut. With the talent on their roster, Finney-Smith could be a sixth man in 2025-26.