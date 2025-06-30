Houston’s former third overall pick inked a five-year, $122 million rookie extension

In 2024-25, the Houston Rockets finished 52-30. That was the second-best record in the Western Conference. During the playoffs, the Rockets lost in the first round to the Warriors in seven games.

Houston’s front office was committed to the young core they had built. However, the team made a surprising move just over a week ago when they traded with the Suns for Kevin Durant. In the process, they gave up Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. With those players gone, the Rockets will turn back to a former full-time starter. Jabari Smith Jr. is expected to be their PF in 2025-26. ESPN’s Shama Charania announced Smith signed a five-year, $122 million rookie extension with the Rockets.

Jabari Smith Jr. is under contract through the 2030-31 season with Houston



With the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Rockets selected Jabari Smith Jr. out of Auburn. There was discourse that Smith could have been the first overall pick in his draft class. The 22-year-old has raw talent and a ton of unlocked potential in his game. Per ESPN Research, he is the only player from his draft class to accumulate 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds. That includes players like Paolo Banchero and Jalen Williams.

This offseason, the Rockets made a deal with the Suns to acquire Kevin Durant. In that trade, the Rockets gave up two former full-time starters: Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Despite losing two key players on their roster, Houston believes in their depth. Jabari Smith Jr. is one of those players. To be fair, Smith Jr. was a full-time starter until January 2025. The big man suffered a broken left hand and missed extended time.

Jabari Smith Jr. as a Rocket: — 13.0 PPG

— 7.5 RPG

— 1.7 3PG Joins Luka and Lauri as the only players with those averages in their first three seasons. pic.twitter.com/DkZofq1gw0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 30, 2025

While Smith was out for the Rockets, Amen Thompson took his starting job. When Smith was able to return, head coach Ime Udoka had him come off the bench. Jabari Smith Jr. has started 194 of his 212 career games for the Rockets. Next season, Smith is expected to be inserted back into the starting five. Fred VanVleet will play PG, Amen Thompson SG, Kevin Durant SF, Jabari Smith Jr. PF, and Alperen Sengun at center.

The Rockets believe in Jabari Smith Jr. long-term, and they showed that with their latest signing. Smith got a five-year, fully guaranteed, $122 million rookie extension. When the Rockets traded for Kevin Durant, Phoenix had interest in Smith. However, the Rockets made him unavailable in trade talks. Houston has a vision for Smith, and he’ll be a big part of the team in 2025-26.