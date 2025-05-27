Houston’s Milos Uzan Withdraws From 2025 NBA Draft

Houston guard Milos Uzan is withdrawing his name from the 2025 NBA draft, agent Aman Dhesi of PNW Sports Group told ESPN on Tuesday. Uzan was named to the All-Big 12 second team this past season after averaging a career-high 11.4 points and 4.2 assists while shooting a career-best 42.8% from 3-point range.

Milos Uzan Helped Lead Houston To National Championship Game

Under coach Kelvin Sampson, Uzan helped lead Houston to a 35-5 record in the 2024-25 season, winning the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles and earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Cougars lost to Florida in the national championship game.

Sampson finished 16th in points (455) in the Big 12 this past season, fifth in assists (170), fourth in minutes played (1,261), seventh in offensive win shares (3.3), and fourth in defensive win shares (2.5).

NEWS: Houston’s Milos Uzan will withdraw his name from the NBA draft, agent Aman Dhesi of PNW Sports Group told ESPN. Preseason No. 1 ranking incoming for Kelvin Sampson? pic.twitter.com/OAngZa5HiF — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 27, 2025



Mike Uzan, Milos’ father, told PaperCity in an exclusive interview earlier this month that Milos would only consider entering the NBA draft this year for guaranteed money.

“We’re only leaving for guaranteed money,” Mike said. “There’s no wish upon a star, and hope we get their type of thing. No, it’s got to be guaranteed. It’s a good situation at Houston. We like Houston.

“We like Coach Sampson and the whole family. He loves Coach Sampson. Treasures him dearly. It’s not that we’re trying to get out of there. He’s just trying to fulfill his dream. And if it ain’t guaranteed, there’s no point in doing it.”

Cougars Added Three Top-25 High School Recruits

In addition, the 22-year-old Uzan also scored a career-high 25 points in a 72-64 win over Arizona in the Big 12 championship game. He will have a fourth and final season of collegiate eligibility after a breakout junior year.

Uzan’s return is an automatic plus for Houston’s backcourt. The Cougars could potentially earn the preseason No. 1 ranking after also returning starters Emanuel Sharp, Houston’s second-leading scorer, and Joseph Tugler, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The Cougars had a +32 net rating with Uzan, Sharp, and Tugler on the floor together in Quad 1 games.

Of course, Houston also added three top-25 high school recruits in the Class of 2025: Chris Cenac (No. 6 in the ESPN 100), Isiah Harwell (No. 14), and Kingston Flemings (No. 22).

The NCAA deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain college eligibility is Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET.