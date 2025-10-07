How close were the Knicks to trading for Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo?

In three consecutive postseasons, the Bucks have been eliminated in the first round. That’s just four years after they won the NBA Finals in 2021.

It’s been an uphill battle for Milwaukee to be competitive in the playoffs over the past few years. This offseason, tension arose between the Bucks’ front office and their franchise superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Recently, NBA insider Shams Charania has shared new information about the Greek Freak. Charania said that Milwaukee and New York were engaged in trade talks this offseason. However, the two sides never gained any real traction.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s time with Milwaukee could be limited

New York emerged as the only team Giannis Antetokounmpo desired outside of Milwaukee in the offseason, sources told ESPN, and the Knicks and Bucks engaged in talks for a window of time. Inside the clouds leaving Giannis’ future hanging in the balance: https://t.co/yxcmDnzQ6K — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 7, 2025



The 2025-26 season will be Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 13th year in the NBA. He was the 15th overall pick by the Bucks in the 2013 NBA draft. Over time, Antetokounmpo has developed into one of the most dominant players in the modern NBA. Giannis is a nine-time All-Star, two-time MVP, one-time NBA champion, and was named to the 75th Anniversary Team. When his career is finished, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a no-doubt Hall of Famer.

While Giannis is averaging the best statistical numbers of his career, the Bucks are not reaching their potential as a team. That’s left the superstar PF questioning his next move. Rumors have swirled this offseason that Antetokounmpo wants to leave the Bucks. On Tuesday morning, NBA insider Shams Charania shared new information about what Giannis’ future could hold.

The Knicks emerged as the only team Giannis Antetokounmpo desired to play for outside of Milwaukee in the offseason, per @ShamsCharania. New York and Milwaukee engaged in talks in August, but the teams never got traction on a deal. pic.twitter.com/DLHKK8w8Ze — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 7, 2025

Over the summer, Bucks’ GM Joe Horst went to Athens, Greece, for a face-to-face visit with Antetokounmpo. During that discussion, Giannis shared his concerns about Milwaukee competing for a championship. Winning another title is one of his biggest goals in the second half of his NBA career. If Milwaukee cannot build a contender around Giannis, he is not afraid to leave.

NBA insider Shams Charania shared that Antetokounmpo only wants to play for one team other than Milwaukee. The New York Knicks would be his other destination. Charania said the Knicks were well aware and had trade discussions with the Bucks this offseason. While there was no real traction, Giannis’ future with Milwaukee is in jeopardy. Will the Knicks sweep in and make an offer that the Bucks simply cannot refuse?