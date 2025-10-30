How is Clippers’ head coach Ty Lue connected to the illegal poker ring scandal?

One week ago, the NBA was the center of attention when the FBI made two arrests. Heat guard Terry Rozier and Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups were arrested in separate, but related, gambling cases.

Chauncey Billups was charged with his alleged involvement in an illegal poker ring with ties to the mafia. He was what is known as a “face card” in high-stakes poker games. A celebrity who can draw in others who are set up to be scammed. Journalist Pablo Torre has been all over this case since it first made waves last week. On Thursday, October 30, Torre reported that Clippers head coach Ty Lue could have connections to this illegal poker ring.

Will Ty Lye find himself caught up in the illegal poker ring with Chauncey Billups?

According to journalist Pablo Torre, there are multiple sources with “direct knowledge” of a Las Vegas poker game in 2019. This is the same poker game where Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was reportedly a “face card.” Billups was allegedly profiting off ” an extremely suspicious hand and a rigged shuffling machine.” Pablo Torre reported that Clippers’ head coach Ty Lue was in attendance at the same poker ring. However, Billups and Lue were not at the same table.

Pablo Torre reported that Tye Lue was another “face card” at this Las Vegas poker ring. At the time, Chauncey Billups was not a coach at any level in the NBA. Additionally, Ty Lue was the assistant coach for the Clippers. Ahead of the 2020-21 season, Los Angeles hired Lue as their next head coach. During his first season as head coach, Ty Lue hired Chauncey Billups as an assistant coach. The following year, Billups was hired by the Trail Blazers as their next head coach.

Ty Lue and Chauncey Billups are reportedly best friends, and that is not a secret around the league. Additionally, it is well known that Ty Lue spends his offseasons in Las Vegas and loves to play poker. Pablo Torre reported that Lue is often seen at the Aria High Limit Bar. Among NBA circles, many consider it “the nexus of the NBA poker world.” Here’s where the story goes deeper.

Former Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones was another person who was arrested by the FBI for involvement in the illegal poker ring. Damon Jones was on Ty Lue’s coaching staff when he was head coach of the Cavaliers. Jones called Ty Lue his best friend. The same thing was said about Ty Lue and Chauncey Billups. It looks like all three could be connected in this illegal poker ring. All three are bonded by basketball and poker. Will Ty Lue find himself on a leave of absence like Chauncey Billups?