How much time will Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) miss for the Indiana Pacers in 2025-26?

On Sunday night, the Indiana Pacers’ magical run in the 2025 playoffs ended. Despite a 48-47 lead at halftime of Game 7, the Thunder won 103-91.

Fans of the NBA were excited for what was set to be a thrilling Game 7. However, Pacers’ all-star PG Tyrese Haliburton suffered an unfortunate injury. With 4:55 remaining in the first quarter, Haliburton went down with a non-contact injury. It’s all but been confirmed that Haliburton tore his Achilles. How much time will the young PG miss next season after suffering this injury in late June?

What does the injury timeline look like for Tyrese Haliburton?

About as clear an achilles rupture you will see on video for Tyrese Haliburton here – classic pushing off mechanism & clear pop through calf. Will require surgery & >9 month recovery, feel for him in such a big game.pic.twitter.com/hqFns4zKcr — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 23, 2025



The Pacers tried staying competitive in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, but the loss of Tyrese Haliburton was crushing. After the game, his teammates and coaches spoke about how tough it was to see him go down. Head coach Rick Carlisle said, “All of our hearts dropped.”Additionally, backup SF Obi Toppin admitted Haliburton’s injury was on his mind all game. Indiana tried to stay composed, but l Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles injury rattled the team.

John Haliburton, Tyrese’s father, spoke to ESPN’s Lisa Salter during the game that his son suffered an Achilles injury. That’s as far as he went into detail. In the clip above, you can see the moment when his Achilles ruptures on his right calf. This will require surgery and will undoubtedly affect his 2025-26 season. Typically, it takes 6-12 months to recover to return to full activity for sports. It could take up to a year for Haliburton to return to his pre-injury strength.

Six months to today’s date is Tuesday, December 23. That would be somewhere between 26 to 31 games into the 2025-26 season. Indiana’s star PG will miss time next year, that is no question. It was unfortunate that Haliburton tore his Achilles so early in the game. He was 3-4 from beyond the arc and was keeping Indiana in the game. Despite how his playoffs ended, Tyrese Haliburton was special over this 23-game run.

In all four rounds, including the NBA Finals, Tyrese Haliburton hit a tying or winning shot in the final seconds. He’s the first player in postseason history to accomplish that feat. This was a breakout postseason for Tyrese Haliburton. His doubters were silenced this postseason as the young PG helped Indiana make an impressive Finals run. How much time will the all-star PG miss after suffering an Achilles tear?