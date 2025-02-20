How to watch 76ers vs Celtics: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The NBA season resumes in full flow on Thursday and a marquee match-up in the Eastern Conference sees the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics go head-to-head.

How to watch 76ers vs Celtics

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics 📅 76ers vs Celtics game date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV channel(s): TNT

📺 TV channel(s): TNT

🎲 76ers vs Celtics game odds: 76ers +7.0 (-110) | Celtics -7.0 (-110)

76ers vs Celtics injury report

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

G Kyle Lowry (hip; out), G Jared McCain (knee; out for season), G Justin Edwards (ankle; out), G Eric Gordon (wrist; out)

Boston Celtics injury report

F Xavier Tillman (knee; out)

76ers vs Celtics preview

The 76ers and Celtics have enjoyed many intense battles over the years and Thursday’s clash in Philly is sure to be another instalment in the serious with both sides at near full health.

76ers trio Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George are all good to go after enduring injury woes before the All-Star break while Celtics duo Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday are also making a return to action.

Philadelphia’s turbulent season has left them struggling towards the bottom of the East and fighting for a spot in the play-in, vastly different to the reigning champion Celtics in second who continue to hunt down the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The first seasonal meeting between the pair saw the 76ers take the spoils in Boston on Christmas Day before the Celtics hit back on the road earlier this month with a 26-point comeback led by 35 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists from Jayson Tatum.