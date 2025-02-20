See how to watch a Bucks vs Clippers live stream, as both teams look to get back to winning ways immediately after the All-Star break.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: LA Clippers @ Milwaukee Bucks

📅 Clippers vs Bucks Game Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

🕙 Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET

🏟 Venue: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

📺 TV Channel(s): FDSNWI, FDSNSC, NBA League Pass

FDSNWI, FDSNSC, NBA League Pass 💻 Free Clippers vs. Bucks Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Clippers vs. Bucks Game Odds: Clippers -1.0 (-110) | Bucks +1.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Clippers as 1.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Bucks & Clippers injury report

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

F Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring; questionable), G Damian Lillard (hamstring; questionable), G Andre Jackson Jr. (wrist; questionable).

LA Clippers injury report

None.

Bucks vs Clippers Preview

There is no doubt that the Milwaukee Bucks would be favorites at home on Thursday night, if it wasn’t for their severe injury struggles coming out of the All-Star break.

Giannis Antetokounmpo skipped the weekend with a calf injury but he is expected to return within the next week as the ‘Greek Freak’ has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday’s game.

Damian Lillard did compete in the All-Star game as well as the three-point contest, but after failing to record a historic third win in the competition, he has been downgraded to questionable with a hamstring strain.

The LA Clippers on the other hand have a clean injury report for Thursday night despite both Norman Powell and James Harden participating in the All-Star festivities.

The break came at a bad time for the Clippers who were in good form at the beginning of February – winning their last three games against the Jazz (twice) and the Grizzlies.

After a loss for the Lakers on Wednesday night, there is a chance that the Clippers can move above their rivals in the West with a win against the Bucks in Milwaukee.