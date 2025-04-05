NBA

How To Watch Bucks vs. Heat Free Live Stream

April 05, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks (43-34, 39-37-1) are visiting the Miami Heat (35-42, 37-39-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Bucks as 1-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami Heat
  • 📅 Bucks vs. Heat Game Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET
  •  🏟 Venue: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass
  • 💻 Watch Free Bucks vs. Heat Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Bucks vs. Heat Game Odds: Bucks -1 (-110) | Heat +1 (-110)

Bucks vs. Heat Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

PG AJ Green (shoulder; probable) | PG Damian Lillard (calf; out indefinitely) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot; probable) | C Jericho Sims (thumb; out indefinitely)

Miami Heat Injury Report

PF Haywood Highsmith (Achilles; questionable) | SF Duncan Robinson (back; questionable) | PF Nikola Jovic (hand; ruled out) | PF Kevin Love (personal; ruled out) | SF Andrew Wiggins (hamstring; ruled out) | PG Tyler Herro (thigh; questionable) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Bucks are 18-20 away, 28-21 against Eastern Conference opponents, and 5-9 in one-possession games. Milwaukee is 4-6 in its past 10 contests, averaging 114.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.0 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the floor.

Milwaukee is coming off an exciting 126-113 comeback victory in Philadelphia on Thursday, its second win in a row after four straight losses. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds, and a career-high 35 points — the first time in NBA history a player posted that stat line.

The Bucks are hopeful Damian Lillard (blood clot) can return to basketball activities in 7-10 days. Bobby Portis (suspension) serves his final two games this weekend before returning on Tuesday, while Jericho Sims (thumb) remains out indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the Heat are 18-20 at home and 23-25 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 113.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.6 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field.

Miami suffered a heartbreaking loss at home Thursday night as Ja Morant beat the buzzer to give the Memphis Grizzlies a 110-108 victory. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 35 points.

The Heat are attempting to avoid a four-game season sweep, as the Bucks have taken the first three with final scores of 106-103, 125-96, and 120-113. Miami last defeated Milwaukee in the regular season on Feb. 13, 2024.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 50.3% chance of defeating Miami. Milwaukee is 2-6 in its past eight matchups on the road with the Heat.

However, Miami is 1-9 in its last 10 meetings with a Central Division opponent.