How To Watch Bucks vs. Lakers Free Live Stream

The Los Angeles Lakers (43-25, 39-28-1 ATS) are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (39-30, 33-35-1 ATS) in this interconference showdown on Thursday night.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks @ Los Angeles Lakers 📅 Bucks vs. Lakers G ame Date: Thursday , March 20, 2025

Thursday March 20, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV Channel(s): Spectrum SportsNet

Bucks vs. Lakers Game Odds: Bucks -3.5 (-115) | Lakers +3.5 (-105)

Bucks vs. Lakers Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

SG Gary Trent Jr. (knee; probable) | PG Damian Lillard (groin; probable) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf; probable) | C Jericho Sims (thumb; out indefinitely)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

C Trey Jemison III (illness; questionable) | PF Rui Hachimura (knee; questionable) | SF LeBron James (groin; out indefinitely) | PF Maxi Kleber (foot; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Bucks are 14-18 away and 32-16 when playing as the favorite. Milwaukee is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 116.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.5 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49% from the floor.

Milwaukee is coming off losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder (March 16) and Golden State Warriors (March 18). The Bucks have gone 11-5 against the Lakers in their last 16 meetings.

“The last couple of games in the fourth quarter, we are trying to be too unselfish instead of going downhill and making something happen,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “If me and [Damian Lillard] aren’t aggressive down the stretch, we don’t execute as well.”

In the first matchup of the regular-season series, the Bucks won 126-106 over L.A. in Milwaukee on March 13. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 24 points and 12 rebounds in that win.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 28-7 at home and 12-15 when playing as the underdog. L.A. is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 115.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.8 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field.

In a game without several stars on Wednesday, the Lakers managed to defeat the Denver Nuggets by taking a 28-point first-half lead and finishing off a 120-108 victory.

Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 31 points in the first quarter when Los Angeles grabbed an early 46-29 lead. Doncic added eight rebounds, while Austin Reaves added 22 points with eight assists.

“This is kind of what he does and has done throughout his whole career,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick said about Doncic’s impressive first quarter. “We want him to be aggressive no matter what, but he’s going to play the right way. His teammates have talked about that over the last few days.”

The Lakers were without starters LeBron James (groin) and Rui Hachimura (knee). James has missed the past six games, while Hachimura has been out for 11, with both listed as day-to-day.

L.A. is on a three-game winning streak and has won each of its past nine home games. The Lakers have the second-best home record in the Western Conference.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 68.3% chance of defeating Milwaukee. The Bucks 6-2 in their last eight road games against L.A., while the Lakers are 1-5 in their last six meetings with a Central Division opponent.