The Milwaukee Bucks (34-25, 27-31-1 ATS) are visiting the Dallas Mavericks (32-28, 31-27-2 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Saturday night.

How To Watch Bucks vs. Mavericks Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks @ Dallas Mavericks

Milwaukee Bucks @ Dallas Mavericks 📅 Bucks vs. Mavericks G ame Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin

🎲 Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Odds: Bucks -3.5 (-110) | Mavericks +3.5 (-110)

Bucks vs. Mavericks Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

SG Pat Connaughton (calf; ruled out) | PG Damian Lillard (hamstring; probable) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf; probable)

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

SF Caleb Martin (hip; ruled out) | PF P.J. Washington (ankle; questionable) | PF Anthony Davis (adductor; out indefinitely) | C Daniel Gafford (MCL; out indefinitely) | C Dereck Lively II (ankle; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Bucks are 12-16 away and 27-14 when playing as the selected favorite. Milwaukee is 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 112.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.9 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field.

Milwaukee gave the visiting Denver Nuggets their second loss in the last 12 games in Thursday’s 121-112 home win. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points and 19 rebounds, while Brook Lopez added 22 points.

The Bucks with Antetokounmpo and Lopez are set to face a struggling Mavericks squad with an injury-riddled frontcourt. Big men Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II are all sidelined.

As for the Mavs, they’re 19-11 at home and 16-19 against teams over .500. Dallas is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 113.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.2 steals, and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor.

Davis, who was traded to Dallas in the blockbuster trade, remains out indefinitely due to a groin injury. It was announced on Feb. 20 that Davis would have his left adductor strain reevaluated in two weeks.

Dallas is 4-3 in the seven games Davis has missed and sit in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks are coming off a 103-96 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. That was the Mavs’ first game in which they held an opponent to fewer than 100 points since Jan. 17.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have an 52.6% chance of defeating Dallas. The Mavs are 9-3 in their last 12 games played on a Saturday, while Milwaukee is 5-1 in its past six meetings with Dallas.