How To Watch Bucks vs. Nuggets Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Denver Nuggets @ Milwaukee Bucks

Denver Nuggets @ Milwaukee Bucks 📅 Nuggets vs. Bucks Game Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, ALT, truTV, MAX, and NBA League Pass

TNT, ALT, truTV, MAX, and NBA League Pass

🎲 Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Odds: Bucks +3.0 (-110) | Nuggets -3.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Nuggets as 3.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Bucks & Nuggets injury report

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

C Liam Roberts (groin; out), F Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf; probable), G Pat Connaughton (calf; out).

Denver Nuggets injury report

F Aaron Gordon (calf; probable), G Jamal Murray (knee; probable), F DaRon Holmes (achilles; out), F Vlatko Cancar (knee; out).

Bucks vs Nuggets Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks had a four game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night by the Rockets, as they failed to score 100 points for the first time since February 4th.

Giannis Antetokounmpo still remains on the injury report for the Bucks but he is probable for Thursday’s game and his minutes restriction has been lifted in the last week. Damian Lillard on the other hand is off the report completely as Milwaukee slowly returns to full health.

The Bucks hold a good record at Fiserv Forum against the Nuggets and they have won the last two head to head matchups at home by at least 8 points.

It is crucial that the Denver Nuggets don’t drop any losses right now, with the battle for second seed in the Western Conference heating up. There is just one win between the Rockets in fourth and the Grizzlies in second as Denver remains sandwiched in between its rivals.

Last time out the Nuggets were able to return to winning ways following a loss to the Lakers, with a dominant win in Indiana.

Thursday’s game is the second of a four game road trip for Denver, which will continue with more challenging matchups against the Pistons and Celtics.