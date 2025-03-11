How To Watch Bucks vs. Pacers Free Live Stream Online

The Milwaukee Bucks (37-25, 30-33-1 ATS) are at the Indiana Pacers (35-28, 30-32-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday night; find out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Bucks as 2.5-point favorites on the road, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Bucks vs. Pacers Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers 📅 Bucks vs. Pacers Game Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

Bucks vs. Pacers Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

PF Tyler Smith (back; questionable) | SF Chris Livingston (illness; ruled out) | SG Pat Connaughton (calf; questionable) | PG Damian Lillard (probable; groin) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf; probable)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

PG T.J. McConnell (ankle; questionable) | PG Tyrese Haliburton (hip; questionable) | SF Isaiah Jackson (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Bucks are 14-6 away, 6-6 against Central Division opponents, and 15-14 against teams above .500. Milwaukee is 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 116.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.6 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field.

Milwaukee lost both games of a home back-to-back — 111-109 to the Orlando Magic and 112-100 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The Bucks had won eight of nine games before the two-game skid.

The Bucks are 0-9 this season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks, the Eastern Conference’s top three teams. This is the second of a stretch of eight straight games for Milwaukee against teams with a winning record.

As for the Pacers, they’re 19-9 at home, 7-5 against division opponents, and 16-11 against above-.500 opponents. Indiana is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 118.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 9.1 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the floor.

Tuesday’s matchup will be the second night of a back-to-back set for the Pacers. Monday night’s game was they’re third consecutive loss. Indiana fell 121-103 to the Bulls at Chicago without Tyrese Haliburton, who didn’t play because of a hip-flexor strain.

Milwaukee took the first two games of the four-game series this season: 129-117 on Nov. 22 in Milwaukee and 120-112 in a come-from-behind victory on New Year’s Eve in Indianapolis.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers hold a 60% chance of defeating Milwaukee. The Bucks are 9-3 in their last 12 meetings with an East opponent, while Indiana is 1-8 in its past nine games played on a Tuesday.