How To Watch Bucks vs. Pistons Free Live Stream

James Foglio
Updated2 mins ago on April 11, 2025

The Detroit Pistons (44-36, 42-36-2) play host to the Milwaukee Bucks (47-34, 42-38-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Pistons as 6.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks @ Detroit Pistons
  • 📅 Bucks vs. Pistons Game Date: Friday, April 11, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET
  •  🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass, NBA TV
  • 💻 Watch Free Bucks vs. Pistons Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Bucks vs. Pistons Game Odds: Bucks +6.5 (-115) | Pistons -6.5 (-105)

Bucks vs. Pistons Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

SF Tyler Smith (ankle; doubtful) | PG Damian Lillard (calf; out indefinitely) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder; probable) | C Jericho Sims (thumb; out indefinitely)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

C Isaiah Stewart (knee; out indefinitely) | PG Jaden Ivey (leg; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Bucks are 19-20 away and 29-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 119.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.3 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the floor.

Milwaukee faces the Pistons in back-to-back games on Friday and Sunday, as the regular season comes to a close. The first of those games will be held in Detroit, with the rematch in Milwaukee.

If the Pistons win both contests, they would be the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and the Bucks would drop to No. 6. If Milwaukee wins at least one of those matchups, it will retain the No. 5 spot and Detroit would be the sixth seed.

As for the Pistons, they’re 22-18 at home and 29-21 in conference play. Detroit is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 116.7 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.5 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field.

According to Basketball Reference, the Bucks have an 11-game winning streak against the Pistons. Dating back to the 2018-19 season, Milwaukee has defeated the Pistons in 23 of the past 24 meetings.

Both teams are fighting for the highest seed possible in the East standings.

“It’s going to be a great experience. I’m looking forward to it,” Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers said. “I think the crowd in Detroit is going to be amazing. [The Pistons are] going to play hard. They’re going to play well. And we’re going to have to match it.”

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 66.3% chance of defeating Detroit. Milwaukee has won 14 straight road games against the Pistons, while Detroit is 10-5 in its past 15 home games.