How To Watch Bulls vs. Magic Free Live Stream

James Foglio
March 06, 2025

The Chicago Bulls (24-38, 28-33-1 ATS) are visiting the Orlando Magic (29-34, 29-34 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Magic as 7-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Chicago Bulls @ Orlando Magic
  • 📅 Bulls vs. Magic Game Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET
  •  🏟 Venue: Kia Center | Orlando, Florida
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Florida
  • 💻 Free Bulls vs. Magic Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Bulls vs. Magic Game Odds: Bulls +7 (-110) | Magic -7 (-110)

Bulls vs. Magic Injuries

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

PF Patrick Williams (knee; questionable) | SG Kevin Huerter (knee; questionable) | C Nikola Vucevic (calf; doubtful) | PG Lonzo Ball (wrist; questionable) | SG Josh Giddey (quadriceps; questionable) | SG Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder; out for the season)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

PG Cole Anthony (toe; questionable) | SG Jalen Suggs (knee; out for the season) | C Moritz Wagner (ACL; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Bulls are 13-16 away and 19-23 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is just 2-8 in its past 10 contests, averaging 115.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.4 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the floor.

Chicago suffered its ninth loss in its last 11 games, with a 139-117 home setback against the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. They currently lead the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers by 2 1/2 games for the 10th spot in the East.

The Bulls and Magic split their two meetings earlier this season. Chicago defeated them 102-99 at home on Oct. 30, while Orlando won 133-119 at home on Nov. 27.

Meanwhile, the Magic are 13-16 away, 23-19 against Eastern Conference opponents, and 3-6 in one-possession games. Orlando is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 106.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.7 steals, and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field.

Orlando’s Thursday night matchup with the Bulls will be the last of a seven-game homestand. Of course, the team is aiming to avoid a fifth straight loss. Tuesday’s 114-113 last-second, gut-wrenching loss to Toronto was Orlando’s second home loss to the lower-ranked Raptors in three days.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Orlando has a 76.4% chance of defeating Chicago. The Bulls 1-6 in their past seven meetings with Orlando, while the Magic are 1-4 in their last five matchups with a Central Division opponent.