How to watch Cavaliers vs Knicks

Cavaliers & Knicks injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

F Dean Wade (knee; questionable).

New York Knicks injury report

C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; out), G Josh Hart (knee; questionable), F OG Anunoby (foot; questionable)

Cavaliers vs Knicks Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a roll at the top of the Eastern Conference yet again, with five wins in a row keeping them well ahead of the chasing pack.

Only Dean Wade remains on the injury report for the Cavaliers this week and with no fresh concerns to their roster it is no surprise the current top seed are 8.5 point favorites at home.

However, in the last three meetings between these teams at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse the Knicks are undefeated so Cleveland will be out for revenge this week.

The New York Knicks are also in great form after an overtime victory against the Bulls on Thursday night and they are comfortable in the third seed coming into tonight’s game.

Josh Hart sat out of the Knicks’ last win with a knee injury, but he could make his return to action in Cleveland on Friday night.

Despite a difficult run tot kick off 2025, the Knicks have lost just two of their last 11 games with defeats coming to the Celtics and the Lakers at the beginning of February.