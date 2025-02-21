NBA

How to watch Cavaliers vs Knicks: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.

Sports Editor

Updated17 mins ago on February 21, 2025

How to Watch New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game | Free NBA Live Stream 2023

See how to watch a Cavaliers vs Knicks live stream as Cleveland looks to protect the best home record in the league this season against an in form New York side. 

How to watch Cavaliers vs Knicks

Free NBA Live Stream

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks
  • 📅 Cavaliers vs Knicks game date: Friday, February 21, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, Ohio
  • 📺 TV channel(s): ESPN
  • 💻 Free Cavaliers vs Knicks game live stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Cavaliers vs Knicks game odds: Cavaliers -8.5 (-110) | Knicks +8.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Knicks as 8.5-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Cavaliers & Knicks injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

F Dean Wade (knee; questionable).

New York Knicks injury report

C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; out), G Josh Hart (knee; questionable), F OG Anunoby (foot; questionable)

Cavaliers vs Knicks Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a roll at the top of the Eastern Conference yet again, with five wins in a row keeping them well ahead of the chasing pack.

Only Dean Wade remains on the injury report for the Cavaliers this week and with no fresh concerns to their roster it is no surprise the current top seed are 8.5 point favorites at home.

However, in the last three meetings between these teams at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse the Knicks are undefeated so Cleveland will be out for revenge this week.

The New York Knicks are also in great form after an overtime victory against the Bulls on Thursday night and they are comfortable in the third seed coming into tonight’s game.

Josh Hart sat out of the Knicks’ last win with a knee injury, but he could make his return to action in Cleveland on Friday night.

Despite a difficult run tot kick off 2025, the Knicks have lost just two of their last 11 games with defeats coming to the Celtics and the Lakers at the beginning of February.

Sports Editor

