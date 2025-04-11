The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (63-17, 47-32-1 ATS) are visiting the New York Knicks (50-30, 39-40-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Knicks as 7.5-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks 📅 Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

SG Max Strus (knee; questionable) | PF Evan Mobley (rest; questionable) | SG Donovan Mitchell (rest; questionable) | PG Darius Garland (toe; questionable)

New York Knicks Injury Report

C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; questionable) | SG Josh Hart (knee; questionable) | SF OG Anunoby (thumb; questionable) | C Ariel Hukporti (knee; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Cavaliers are 29-11 away and 40-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 121.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.4 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field.

Since Cleveland has locked up the No. 1 seed in the East, head coach Kenny Atkinson will likely be resting Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley against the Knicks.

The Cavs won the past three regular-season meetings this campaign with the Knicks: 110-104 at New York on Oct. 28, 142-105 at home on Feb. 21, and 124-105 at home on April 2.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are 27-13 at home and 33-17 in conference play. New York 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 113.3 points, 41.0 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.5 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the floor.

With two games left of the regular season, New York remains just one game ahead of the No. 4 seed Indiana Pacers in the standings. The Knicks host Cleveland on Friday night and then travel to Brooklyn on Sunday.

If the Pacers win their final two games and the Knicks lose out, Indiana can get the No. 3 seed. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said clinching the No. 3 seed is important for the team.

“We talked about it. I think that as you head down the stretch, you want to check boxes,” Thibodeau said. “You want a winning record at home, winning record on the road. 50 wins is good. You want the highest seed possible, and then you want to be playing well.”

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers hold a 53% chance of defeating New York. The Knicks are 2-5 in their last seven games played on a Friday, while Cleveland is 4-1 in their past five matchups with New York.