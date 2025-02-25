How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic Free Live Stream

The Orlando Magic (29-30, 29-30 ATS) are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-10, 37-19-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Cavs as 7.5-point favorites on the road, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Kia Center | Orlando, Florida

TV Channel(s): TNT

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Odds: Cavaliers -7.5 (-115) | Magic +7.5 (-105)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Magic Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

PG Darius Garland (hip; questionable)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

SG Jalen Suggs (quads; out) | C Moritz Wagner (ACL; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Cavaliers are 20-6 away and 31-7 in Eastern Conference play this season. Cleveland seeks to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory against Orlando on Tuesday night.

Cleveland is 9-1 in its past 10 contests, averaging 127.8 points, 50.1 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.3 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the floor.

The Cavs are averaging an NBA-best 122.9 points per game behind Donovan Mitchell’s 24.2 average. Darius Garland is also averaging 21.3 points per game this campaign.

Although Garland (hip) missed Cleveland’s 129-123 win on Sunday over the Memphis Grizzlies, head coach Kenny Atkinson said that Garland could be back in the lineup Tuesday.

As for the Magic, they’re 18-11 at home, 23-16 in conference matchups, and 10-21 record against opponents above .500. Orlando is 5-5 in their last 10 games, averaging 106.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.1 steals, and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field.

Since dropping nine of 10 games in January and the first week of February, Orlando has since recovered to win five of its last eight. The Magic are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference following a 110-90 home victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Orlando is 5-11 in its last 16 games played against the Cav. However, the Magic are also 4-1 in their past five home games versus Cleveland.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers hold a 65.3% chance of defeating the Magic. Orlando is 1-4 in its past five meetings with a Central Division opponent, while the Cavs are 5-0 in their last five matchups with an Eastern Conference opponent.