How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets Free Live Stream

The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-10, 35-19 ATS) are visiting the Brooklyn Nets (20-34, 29-24-1) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Cavs as 13-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Brooklyn Nets 📅 Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass, YES Network

Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass, YES Network 💻 Free Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Odds: Cavaliers -13 (-110) | Nets +13 (-110)

Cavaliers vs. Nets Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

PF Dean Wade (knee; ruled out) | SG Ty Jerome (calf; questionable) | SF Isaac Okoro (shoulder; questionable)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

PF Noah Clowney (ankle; out indefinitely) | SG Cam Thomas (hamstring; out) | SF Bojan Bogdanovic (foot; out for the season) | SG De’Anthony Melton (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Cavaliers are 19-6 away and have gone 29-7 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. Cleveland is 8-2 in its last 10 games, averaging 126.4 points, 48.5 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.7 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field.

Cleveland is heading into Thursday’s game with four straight wins. At 44-10, the Cavs are four victories away from last year’s win total, when they finished 48-34 after winning 51 the previous season.

The Cavs’ current stretch marks their fifth streak of at least four wins under first-year coach Kenny Atkinson. They entered the All-Star break with a 131-108 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 12.

De’Andre Hunter scored 18 points as a reserve in his second game since being acquired from the Atlanta Hawks at the NBA trade deadline. The Cavaliers have 13 wins by at least 20 points.

On the other side, the Nets are 9-17 at home, 11-23 in conference matchup, and 5-4 in games decided by less than four points. Brooklyn is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 99.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 9.2 steals, and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the floor.

Brooklyn was playing its best basketball of the season before the break. Since a 110-96 loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Nets have gone 6-1 over their last seven games and have allowed just 91.5 points in those six wins.

The Nets entered the break after winning 100-96 at home over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 12. They held Philadelphia to 43.2% shooting from the field and 24.2% (8-of-33) from 3-point range.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavs hold a 76.3% chance of defeating Brooklyn. The Nets are 0-5 in their past five games played at home against the Cavaliers, while Cleveland is 7-1 in its last eight meetings with Brooklyn.