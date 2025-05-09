The Indiana Pacers (56-33, 42-46-1 ATS) play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers (68-20, 51-36-1 ATS) for Game 3 of their second round NBA playoff series on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Cavs as 3.5-point favorites on the road, per BetOnline odds.

2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Indiana Pacers

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 3 Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

TV Channel(s): ESPN

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 3 Odds: Cavaliers -3.5 (-115) | Pacers +3.5 (-105)

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

SF De’Andre Hunter (thumb; questionable) | PG Darius Garland (toe; questionable) | PF Evan Mobley (ankle; questionable)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

SF Isaiah Jackson (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Indiana Pacers now host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Tyrese Haliburton recorded 22 points and 13 assists in the series opener against Cleveland and sank a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining to give Indiana a 120-119 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Indiana overcame a seven-point deficit in the final minute despite Cavs star Donovan Mitchell scoring 48 points on 15-for-30 shooting from the floor and 17-of-21 from the free throw line. Max Strus also finished with 23 points and Jarrett Allen added 22 to go along with 12 rebounds.

“It’s the NBA. Crazier things have happened,” Haliburton said. “… We’ve had many games where you could take a screenshot at any moment and be like, ‘How did they win this game?’ We just have a resilient group, and we just figure out ways to win.”

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers played their fourth straight game without All-Star guard Darius Garland (left big toe sprain). Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain) and reserve De’Andre Hunter (right thumb sprain) also missed Game 2 after sustaining injuries in the series opener.

“I’m proud of every individual that put up a fight,” Mitchell said. “We’ve shown how deep we are as a team, how great we are as a unit. But it’s tough losing like that. We’ve got to find a way to get one in Indy.”

In addition, the Cavaliers listed Garland, Mobley, and Hunter as questionable for Game 3 on the injury report late Thursday afternoon. Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson earlier noted that the trio participated in the shootaround at practice on Thursday.

“It was shootaround basically, so they all touched the ball,” Atkinson said. “They all got some reps up, but we didn’t do anything live. They kind of participated in the walk-through.”

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have a 53.3% chance of defeating Indiana in Game 3. Cleveland is 1-5 in its last six meetings with the Pacers, while Indiana is 8-1 in its past nine home games.