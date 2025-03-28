How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons Free Live Stream

The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (59-14, 44-28-1 ATS) are visiting the Detroit Pistons (41-32, 39-32-2 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Cavs as 6.5-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons

🎲 Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Odds: Cavaliers -6.5 (-105) | Pistons +6.5 (-115)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

SG Ty Jerome (knee; questionable) | SG Jaylon Tyson (knee; questionable) | PF Evan Mobley (rest; questionable) | SF Emoni Bates (G League assignment; out)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

PG Cade Cunningham (calf; ruled out) | PG Jaden Ivey (leg; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Cavaliers are 28-9 away and 11-1 against Central Division opponents. Cleveland is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 117.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.8 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field.

Cleveland is coming off a 124-116 home win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. Jarrett Allen had 29 points and 15 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and 14 assists.

The Cavs are now heading to Detroit on a three-game winning streak, and they will be playing their third game in four nights on Friday. They are 56-12 when playing as the favorite this season.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are 20-16 at home and 4-9 against the rest of their division. Detroit is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 120.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.2 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the floor.

Detroit has won the first two contests of its current three-game homestand without All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, who is nursing a bruised left calf. He will be sidelined again on Friday.

The Pistons blew out the Spurs 122-96 on Tuesday as reserve guard Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 27 points. Sasser had 20 points in Detroit’s previous game, a 136-130 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Detroit is on the brink of its first winning season since going 44-38 in 2015-16. The Pistons (41-32) can end that eight-season drought as early as Friday.

However, Cleveland has won the last 12 meetings with Detroit, including three this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers hold a 67.7% chance of defeating Detroit. The Cavs are 13-3 in their last 16 road games, while the Pistons are 9-1 in their past 10 matchups with an Eastern Conference opponent.