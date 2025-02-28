NBA

How to watch Celtics vs Cavaliers: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.

Updated40 mins ago on February 28, 2025

See how to watch a Celtics vs Cavaliers live stream here, as the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference do battle in TD Garden. 

How To Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers Free Live Stream

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics
  • 📅 Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH and NBA League Pass
  • 💻 Free Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Odds: Celtics -2.5 (-110) | Cavaliers +2.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 2.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Cetlics & Cavaliers injury report

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Luke Kornet (personal; questionable), G Jaylen Brown (thigh; questionable), G Jrue Holiday (finger; questionable).

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

No players currently on injury report.

Celtics vs Cavaliers Preview

The Boston Celtics are favored for Friday’s matchup between the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference but should the hosts win at TD Garden, they would still remain five wins behind the current leaders.

Boston was upset by the Detroit Pistons last time out, but without Jaylen Brown and against one of the most in form teams in the league, they can be excused for the defeat.

Brown is still questionable to play on Friday with a thigh strain and the availability of last year’s Finals MVP as well as Jrue Holiday could be the key to winning at TD Garden.

The Garden hasn’t been the same fortress as old this season for the Celtics and they will be keen to improve on a disappointing 18-10 record at home this week.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be full of confidence coming into Friday’s game, with no players on the injury report as Darius Garland is expected to make his return to action.

Garland has missed the past two games with a hip injury, but the Cavs were still able to thrive without their All-Star guard as they extended their win streak to 8 games.

Cleveland’s last loss actually came to Boston, with the Celtics just one of four teams to have won at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this season.