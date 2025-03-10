How to watch Celtics vs Jazz: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

See how to watch a Cetlics vs Jazz live stream, with Boston coming into the game as 17.5-point favorites against a struggling Utah team.

How To Watch Celtics vs. Jazz Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Utah Jazz @ Boston Celtics

NBCS-BOS, KJZZ and NBA League Pass 💻 Free Celtics vs. Jazz Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Celtics vs. Jazz Game Odds: Celtics -17.5 (-110) | Jazz +17.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 17.5-point favorites at TD Garden as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Celtics & Jazz injury report

Boston Celtics injury report

F Jayson Tatum (knee; questionable), C Kristaps Porzingis (illness; doubtful), C Al Horford (toe; questionable).

Utah Jazz Injury Report

C Oscar Tshiebwe (illness; questionable), C Walker Kessler (rest; questionable), G Collin Sexton (ankle; questionable), G Jaden Springer (back; out), F John Collins (back; out), F Lauri Markkanen (back; questionable), G Jordan Clarkson (foot; questionable), F Taylor Hendricks (leg; out).

Celtics vs Jazz preview

Jayson Tatum heads up the Celtics injury report with a minor knee injury and after playing 45 minutes against the Lakers last time out, a game like this against the Jazz represents a good opportunity to rest the six-time All-Star.

Kristaps Porzingis has been out of action for over a week now with illness and again he is doubtful on the injury report as the Celtics center continues to recover.

Even if they are without Porzingis and Tatum on Monday night, it is hard to see the reigning champions losing to a Jazz side that is tanking at the bottom of the West, with the spread set at 17.5 points in favor of Boston.

Utah Jazz have lost five in a row over the last week and with numerous starters on their injury report it really comes as no surprise that they are struggling in the West.

There is of course a lot of talk about Utah tanking to get a better draft pick at the beginning of next season but even if they had all of their best players on the court on Monday it is hard to fancy them against a strong Boston team.