The Boston Celtics (58-20, 38-40 ATS) are visiting the New York Knicks (50-28, 38-39-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday night.

How To Watch Celtics vs. Knicks Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks

Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks 📅 Celtics vs. Knicks G ame Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Odds: Celtics +1 (-120) | Knicks -1 (+100)

Celtics vs. Knicks Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Kristaps Porzingis (illness; questionable) | PG Jrue Holiday (shoulder; probable) | SF Jayson Tatum (ankle; questionable) | C Al Horford (knee; ruled out) | PG Derrick White (toe; probable) | SG Jaylen Brown (knee; questionable)

New York Knicks Injury Report

PG Miles McBride (groin; probable) | PG Jalen Brunson (ankle; probable) | C Ariel Hukporti (knee; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Celtics are 32-7 away and 36-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 9-1 in its last 10 games, averaging 118.7 points, 48.9 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 5.8 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field.

Boston is going for a regular-season sweep of the Knicks when they travel to New York on Tuesday night. The Celtics already have a top-two seed in the Eastern Conference locked up.

The Celtics have won seven of the last eight meetings, but they haven’t swept the Knicks in the regular season since 2019-20. Boston is coming off a 124-90 blowout win over the Washington Wizards.

More importantly, the C’s pounded Washington without starters Jayson Tatum (knee) or Kristaps Porzingis (illness), who sat out with minor ailments. Boston had 25 offensive rebounds, its most in a game since 2000.

As for the Knicks, they’re 27-12 at home and 11-3 against division opponents. New York is 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 113.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.8 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the floor.

New York needs just one more win to secure the No. 3 seed in the East. The Knicks welcomed back star guard Jalen Brunson from an injury in Sunday’s 112-98 win over the visiting Phoenix Suns. Brunson scored 15 points in 34 minutes of action.

The Knicks haven’t beaten Boston in a regular-season game since April 11, 2024, when Brunson recorded a game-high 39 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the field and six 3-pointers.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have an 63.5% chance of beating Boston. The Celtics are 4-1 in their last five road games against New York, while the Knicks are 11-2 in their past 13 meetings with an Atlantic Division opponent.