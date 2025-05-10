The Boston Celtics (65-24, 42-47 ATS) visit the New York Knicks (57-33, 46-43-1 ATS) for Game 3 of their second round NBA playoff series on Saturday afternoon; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Celtics as 6-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Celtics vs. Knicks Game 3 Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks

Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks 📅 Celtics vs. Knicks G ame 3 Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 TV Channel(s): ABC

ABC 💻 Watch Celtics vs. Knicks Free Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Celtics vs. Knicks Game 3 Odds: Celtics -6 (-105) | Knicks +6 (-115)

Celtics vs. Knicks Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SF Sam Hauser (ankle; doubtful)

New York Knicks Injury Report

No injured players

Game Preview

The Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks now shifts to New York for Games 3 and 4. The Knicks grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after storming back from 20-point deficits in back-to-back games.

However, New York coach Tom Thibodeau told his players Friday to not get comfortable.

“It’s really irrelevant,” Thibodeau said. “I think the big thing is to understand what it’s going to take to win Game 3, to not get lost in if you’re up [in the series]. That doesn’t guarantee anything. What we have to understand is what we have to do to win Game 3.”

The Knicks’ top scorer in the series is Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 23 points per game. Josh Hart is next with 18.5 points per game, and Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 17.5 points and 15 rebounds against Boston.

As for the reigning NBA champion Celtics, the second-seeded contender is trying to win its first game in the series after losing 108-105 in overtime to the third-seeded Knicks in Game 1 and 91-90 in Game 2.

“You’re down 2-0 heading on the road,” Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said. “You have an understanding of your environment and what you’re up against.

“There’s also obviously a lot of things that we’re doing well, but then there’s things that we need to be extremely better at in those situations.”

To stay alive, the Celtics need All-Star forward Jayson Tatum to play better. He is averaging just 18 points in the first two games, and he is shooting a lowly 12-of-42 (28.6%) overall and 5-of-20 (25%) from 3-point range.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 51.4% chance of defeating Boston in Game 3. The Celtics are 5-1 in their last six road games against New York, while the Knicks are 1-4 in their past five home games.