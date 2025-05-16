The Boston Celtics (67-25, 44-48 ATS) visit the New York Knicks (58-35, 47-45-1 ATS) for Game 6 of their second round NBA playoff series on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Knicks as 2.5-point favorites at home, per BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 Free Live Stream

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks

Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks Game 6 Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

TV Channel(s): ESPN

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 Odds: Celtics +2.5 (-110) | Knicks -2.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. Knicks Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SF Jayson Tatum (Achilles; out for the season)

New York Knicks Injury Report

PF Precious Achiuwa (ankle; questionable)

Game Preview

The Boston Celtics bounced back in Game 5 on Wednesday night of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the New York Knicks. In the wake of Jayson Tatum’s season-ending right Achilles tendon injury, Boston delivered a 127-102 home-court rout to cut its deficit to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Tatum injured his Achilles in Game 4 and underwent surgery Tuesday. Although the Celtics said the surgery was a success, the length of the recovery process remains unclear. The six-time All-Star could potentially miss the entire 2025-26 season, as the injury was sustained late in the postseason.

The Celtics are now 10-2 without Tatum this season, including 2-0 in the playoffs.

“It’s easy to kind of write things off,” Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown said. “Obviously, unfortunate what happened to J.T., but we’ve still got basketball to be played. I believe in this group. Don’t count us out just yet.”

Meanwhile, the Knicks have to wrap up the series Friday if they want to avoid a Game 7 in Boston on Monday.

Jalen Brunson scored 22 points in Game 5 before fouling out with 7:19 left to play. Josh Hart led the team with 24 points and made five of nine 3-point attempts.

Brunson mentioned after the 25-point blowout loss that his team wasn’t taking it easy after Tatum’s injury.

“No, not at all. Yes, they are missing a big piece, but they are a well-oiled machine that has been in situations where they’ve played without him, and they’ve played well,” Brunson said. “We need to understand that and trust the game plan and play to win. It’s as simple as that.”

The Knicks shot just 35.8% from the field with OG Anunoby (1-for-12, six points) and Mikal Bridges (4-for-14, nine points) both having poor shooting performances.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 57.9% chance of defeating Boston in Game 6. The Celtics are 5-1 in their last six road games against New York, while the Knicks are 2-5 in their past seven home games.