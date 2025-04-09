The Boston Celtics (59-20, 38-41 ATS) are visiting the Orlando Magic (39-40, 39-40 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Magic as 4-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Celtics vs. Magic Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic

Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic 📅 Celtics vs. Magic G ame Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Kia Center | Orlando, Florida

Kia Center | Orlando, Florida 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

🎲 Celtics vs. Magic Game Odds: Celtics +4 (-110) | Magic -4 (+110)

Celtics vs. Magic Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Al Horford (knee; questionable)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

SG Jalen Suggs (knee; out for the season) | C Moritz Wagner (ACL; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Celtics are 33-7 away, 37-12 in Eastern Conference play, and 8-3 in one-possession games. Boston is 9-1 in its last 10 games, averaging 120.2 points, 47.9 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.0 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field.

With three games left on the schedule, Boston leads the No. 3 seed New York Knicks by eight games in the East standings. The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers locked up the No. 1 seed with Tuesday’s 135-113 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Boston is coming off a 119-117 overtime victory against the Knicks on Tuesday. Kristaps Porzingis made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in overtime after Jayson Tatum’s 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds remaining forced the extra period.

Porzingis matched his season high with 34 points, while Tatum added 32 points as the Celtics extended their road winning streak to nine. Boston is now 20-4 since the All-Star break.

Meanwhile, the Magic are 21-19 at home and 29-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 110.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.4 steals, and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the floor.

Orlando sits seventh in the East standings with three games remaining and just a two-game lead over the No. 8 place Atlanta Hawks. The Magic won 108-104 over Boston in the first meeting of the series on Dec. 23.

However, the Celtics defeated them 121-94 on Jan. 17. Orlando is just 5-13 in its last 18 matchups with Boston. This is quite concerning for the Magic, considering the C’s have won their last nine road games.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 63.6% chance of beating Orlando. Boston is 6-1 in its past seven meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent, while the Magic have won six straight in conference play.