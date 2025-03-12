How to watch Celtics vs Thunder: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

See how to watch a Celtics vs Thunder live stream, as the top seed in the Western Conference goes head to head with no.2 in the East.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics 📅 Celtics vs. Thunder Game Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2025

Tuesday, March 12, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDSOK and NBA League Pass

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDSOK and NBA League Pass 💻 Free Celtics vs. Thunder Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Celtics vs. Thunder Game Odds: Celtics -3.5 (-110) | Thunder +3.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 3.5-point favorites at TD Garden as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Celtics & Thunder injury report

Boston Celtics injury report

F Jayson Tatum (knee; questionable), C Kristaps Porzingis (illness; questionable), G Jaylen Brown (knee; probable).

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

F Jalen Williams (hip; out), G Nikola Topic (knee; out).

Celtics vs Thunder preview

The Boston Celtics are facing one of their toughest tests this season as they welcome OKC to TD Garden on Wednesday night but they come into the game as 3.5 favorites with home court advantage.

Kristaps Porzinigis remains a doubt for the champions as he continues to recover from illness at home and he joins both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum on the injury report. Tatum and Brown are unlikely to miss out on the clash against the current no.1 seed though, with both playing over 40 minutes against the Lakers in a similar test last week.

Boston is on a five game winning streak in the East and after OKC lost to the Nuggets last time out in a back to back, they will be confident they can inflict more damage at TD Garden.

The absence of first-time All-Star Jalen Williams may be the deciding factor in OKC being 3.5 point underdogs coming into Wednesday’s game, after the guard was ruled out with a hip injury.

There is no other new players on the injury report outside of that and OKC have more than enough depth with Aaron Wiggins likely to start in his teammate’s place.

OKC seemed to hit a bit of a flat spot in their home loss to Denver on Monday night and they will be keen to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 13 point loss despite being ahead for most of the game.