See how to watch a Celtics vs Trail Blazers live stream here, as Boston looks to win against Portland for a fourth consecutive game.

How To Watch Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers @ Boston Celtics

Portland Trail Blazers @ Boston Celtics 📅 Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Game Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): KATU, KUNP, NBC Sports Boston and NBA League Pass

KATU, KUNP, NBC Sports Boston and NBA League Pass 💻 Free Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Game Odds: Celtics -10.0 (-110) | Trail Blazers +10.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 10.0-point favorites at TD Garden as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Celtics & Trail Blazers injury report

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Kristaps Porzingis (illness; doubtful), G Jrue Holiday (finger; doubtful), F Jayson Tatum (shoulder; questionable), G Jaylen Brown (illness; questionable), G Payton Pritchard (hip; probable), G Derrick White (back; probable).

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

C Deandre Ayton (calf; out), F Jerami Grant (knee; questionable), C Robert Williams III (knee; out), G Matisse Thybulle (ankle; out).

Celtics vs Trail Blazers Preview

The Boston Celtics are in the middle of a seven game run at TD Garden and they started the series of games with a win and a loss, so getting past the Blazers may be more important than it seems.

There are six players on Boston’s injury report for Wednesday’s game which includes almost every regular starter for the reigning champs. That being said, it is unlikely that Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard will be absent with only minor issues.

Last time out the Celtics eased to victory over Denver in an important win that kept them three games ahead of the Knicks at the third seed. A win against Portland would push Boston four wins ahead of the Knicks but still eight games behind the Cavaliers.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in a completely opposite situation to the Celtics this season, with the team expected to miss out on the playoffs after another disappointing year in the Western Conference.

Last time out the Blazers picked up a rare win on the road, but beating an injury riddled Sixers team is no achievement right now with most of their starters out.

There is no reason that the Celtics can’t win again vs the Blazers on Wednesday even with injuries and they can extend their win streak over Portland to five games in a row.